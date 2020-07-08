Sterkspruit pupils miss meals as virus limits school return

The next batch of grades are expected to resume class only later this month.

For Sitoromo that means 368 children will have been out of school for at least four months by the time they return to class.

Clad in a dark green uniform and face mask, grade seven student Yongama Rhini said she was relieved to be back.

"When I am at home I'm cleaning, after cleaning I'm cooking (and) after cooking we go to play and there is no social distancing there," the 13-year old told AFP during her lunch break.

Concerns about safety have grown, however, as over 150 Eastern Cape schools have reported coronavirus cases over the past month.

At least 270 learners and 271 staff have tested positive across the coastal province -- the highest in the country -- according to government figures.

Fifteen staffers and three pupils were reported dead over the weekend.

Sitoromo itself had just reopened from a two-week closure after a teacher caught coronavirus, stoking further distress among alarmed parents.

'She can have breakfast'

"How must my child go back?" asked Lidya Radigeje, whose son was meant to resume class this week.

"What we have heard about this disease is that it is here and it kills."

Nondabezitha Sikunya admitted she was still looking forward to her 12-year-old grand-daughter's return to school.

"She is not hungry when she comes home from school," said Sikunya, 55, who makes a meagre living as a communal farm labourer.

"That money is too small to support her," she added. "At least she can have breakfast here."

Rights groups have criticised the government for failing to continue distributing food to learners outside class.