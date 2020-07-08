'Thugs demanding removal contract' stop families moving to new homes
Thugs demanding work prevented 56 people from a Cape Town informal settlement moving to new homes, the Western Cape government said on Wednesday.
Human settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said the people due to move from Joe Slovo, in Langa, to Forest Village in Eerste River included disabled and elderly people.
The move was halted by "a small group of unruly Joe Slovo community members" who demanded the transport contract for the removals, he said.
"Although the appointed contractor offered them job opportunities as labourers, they rejected it and insisted that the entire contract, which includes the provision of vehicles and transporting the beneficiaries, become theirs," said Simmers.
"Furthermore, and in the presence of the police, they threatened to stone and set on fire any removal trucks that entered the area.
"I am saddened and quite frankly disgusted by this thug-like behaviour, as people who are in dire need of an improved living condition are now being denied by the selfishness of a small group."
Simmers said the housing beneficiaries were part of a group of 89 due to move to Forest Village this week.
"We are facing a mammoth task in our fight against Covid-19 and these improved living conditions for the beneficiaries would strengthen their resolve against the virus, yet it is their own community members depriving them of these opportunities," he said.
Tuesday's incident came a month after a community liaison officer at another development, Boys Town, was shot dead, and followed intimidation of the Forest Village building contractor.
"This clearly demonstrates a concerted effort by some to derail our plans to improve people’s lives," said Simmers.
The 1,200-home Forest Village is a R1.1bn project launched in January 2016.