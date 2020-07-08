South Africa

'Thugs demanding removal contract' stop families moving to new homes

08 July 2020 - 14:00 By TimesLIVE
Protesters greet new arrivals at Forest Village in September 2019 by objecting to the allocation of homes there.
Protesters greet new arrivals at Forest Village in September 2019 by objecting to the allocation of homes there.
Image: GroundUp/Vincent Lali

Thugs demanding work prevented 56 people from a Cape Town informal settlement moving to new homes, the Western Cape government said on Wednesday.

Human settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said the people due to move from Joe Slovo, in Langa, to Forest Village in Eerste River included disabled and elderly people.

The move was halted by "a small group of unruly Joe Slovo community members" who demanded the transport contract for the removals, he said.

"Although the appointed contractor offered them job opportunities as labourers, they rejected it and insisted that the entire contract, which includes the provision of vehicles and transporting the beneficiaries, become theirs," said Simmers.

"Furthermore, and in the presence of the police, they threatened to stone and set on fire any removal trucks that entered the area.

Coronavirus cripples critical service delivery in Vlakkeland

At least 50 families who were meant to receive new housing units in Vlakkeland in Paarl will have to wait a few more days because of the coronavirus, ...
News
1 month ago

"I am saddened and quite frankly disgusted by this thug-like behaviour, as people who are in dire need of an improved living condition are now being denied by the selfishness of a small group."

Simmers said the housing beneficiaries were part of a group of 89 due to move to Forest Village this week.

"We are facing a mammoth task in our fight against Covid-19 and these improved living conditions for the beneficiaries would strengthen their resolve against the virus, yet it is their own community members depriving them of these opportunities," he said.

Tuesday's incident came a month after a community liaison officer at another development, Boys Town, was shot dead, and followed intimidation of the Forest Village building contractor.

"This clearly demonstrates a concerted effort by some to derail our plans to improve people’s lives," said Simmers.

The 1,200-home Forest Village is a R1.1bn project launched in January 2016.

READ MORE

Elderly and disabled to move first in Covid-19 relocations in Cape Town

The elderly and the disabled will be prioritised when thousands of residents in some Western Cape informal settlements are relocated to newer ...
News
2 weeks ago

Families refusing to vacate land earmarked for N2 Gateway project evicted

The last families that were occupying the land earmarked for the N2 Gateway housing upgrade have finally been evicted – bringing to an end the legal ...
News
1 year ago

Provinces brace for 'thinning' of settlements in Covid-19 fight

Several provinces have begun identifying densely populated areas for the relocation of tens of thousands of residents from their homes in a bid to ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. 'I'd rather risk Covid-19 at home than die in Joburg': interprovincial travel ... South Africa
  3. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  4. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa
  5. 'National truck shutdown' looms over hiring of foreign drivers South Africa

Latest Videos

112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
X