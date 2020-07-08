Trucks torched on second day of protest against foreign drivers

Two trucks were used to barricade the N1 highway and then set alight during protests by truck drivers on Wednesday.

Bystanders helped themselves to the scorched remains of goods from the trucks.

Goods including bleach, wine bottles and toilet paper littered the road as recovery trucks moved in to remove the horse sections of the trucks by midmorning.

Protests started across the country on Tuesday with several roads being barricaded and trucks burnt or hijacked. The strike is related to unhappiness about the employment of foreigners in the trucking industry.

Two truck drivers were “hijacked” on Cape Town’s roads on Tuesday after strikers brought traffic on the N1 and N7 to a standstill.

Freight truck driver Casper Smit's truck was parked across the N1 highway towards Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

Smit said he was forced out of his vehicle after being approached by a mob of about 30 people.