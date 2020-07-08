South Africa

Two Durban police stations close as members test positive for Covid-19

08 July 2020 - 15:37 By Orrin Singh
A health department official in a hazmat suit enters a police station in Folweni, south of Durban, in April. Two more Durban police stations have closed due to Covid-19 infections this week.
Image: Supplied

The Phoenix police station, north of Durban, as well as the Point police station in Durban central have been temporarily closed after members tested positive for Covid-19. 

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed on Wednesday that both stations would undergo decontamination. 

"All communities serviced by the Phoenix police station are advised that this police station has been temporarily closed due to one of its members at the Phoenix community service centre testing positive for Covid-19 on July 6," he said. "The community service centre will now operate from a mobile station outside the police station, for the convenience of the community.

"To access the station, the community can call 082 856 7923 for all emergencies and complaints, which will be attended to accordingly."

Naicker said the telephone lines at Phoenix police station's community service centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

"However, service delivery will not be hampered. The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on a date that will be communicated."

Similarly, Naicker said the Point police station was temporarily closed after a member at the Point community service centre tested positive on July 7.

The community service centre will also operate from a mobile station outside the station.

"To access the station, the community can call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to accordingly," he said.

The telephone lines at Point police station community service centre will also not be accessible for the duration of the closure. The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on a date that will be communicated.

"Acting station commander Col Ngubane can be contacted on 082 499 8346," said Naicker. 

