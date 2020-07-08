South Africa

WATCH | Helicopter evacuates runner's body from Table Mountain

08 July 2020 - 18:50 By Anthony Molyneaux

A search and rescue helicopter evacuated missing Cape Town trail runner Ken Stephen's body from the slopes of Table Mountain, near the upper cable car station, on Wednesday afternoon.

Stephen had been missing since Monday afternoon, when he went for a run on the mountain.

The search began at midnight on Monday and stopped on Wednesday afternoon, when search and rescue staff spotted a body below the Africa Face section of the mountain.

Ken Stephen's body is carried after being evacuated from Table Mountain on Wednesday.
Ken Stephen's body is carried after being evacuated from Table Mountain on Wednesday.
Image: Esa Alexander

