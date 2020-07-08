‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor Shabir Madhi

University of the Witwatersrand Professor Shabir Madhi said airborne transmission of Covid-19 is a reality and has been underestimated.

“There is emerging evidence that is cause for concern that we might have underestimated the role of airborne transmission of Covid-19,” Madhi told eNCA on Tuesday.

Madhi said previously the focus was around the notion that patients are infected when coming in to contact with contaminated surfaces.

But that has since changed, he said.

“Unfortunately, more recently based on a number of experiences, what we term as super-spreader events suggest there is a fair amount of airborne transmission taking place.

“There are two parts to it, but the part we are referring to now is extremely small micro droplets they are suspended in the air for a reasonable period time. People who are in that vicinity, especially when the area is poorly ventilated, might inhale those contaminated micro droplets and that could cause an infection,” Madhi said.