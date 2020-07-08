South Africa

Weather service warns of 'bitter cold' ... and it could even snow in Namibia

08 July 2020 - 15:20 By Aron Hyman
People enjoy the snow in Ceres earlier this winter.
People enjoy the snow in Ceres earlier this winter.
Image: Esa Alexander

Weather forecasters have warned of snow in six provinces and even in southern Namibia as a double cold front prepares to batter SA.

The first of two  storms is expected to reach Cape Town and the Northern Cape by Thursday morning while the second front will hit on Monday.

The SA Weather Service predicts localised flooding, gales and high seas with waves of between 6m and 8m expected between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas on Thursday.

A snow forecast model shared by the SA Weather Service showed snow accumulation of up to 2cm in the Sutherland area and northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management centre said council workers and external agencies were on standby.

“Residents are reminded to please log any weather-related emergencies and/or impacts to the city’s public emergency communication centre on 021-480-7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline,” it said.

“A well-developed cold front is approaching the country from the west, making landfall on Thursday afternoon. “Ahead of the cold front, strong to gale force northwesterly winds of 60-74km/h with gusts up to 100km/h, are expected in places across the provincial interior into the evening.”

The South African Weather Service released these models showing the expected snowfall over the weekend.
The South African Weather Service released these models showing the expected snowfall over the weekend.
Image: SA Weather Service

The weather service said localised flooding was possible across Cape Town, the  winelands and the Overberg.

“Very cold conditions will set in over the Western Cape and the southern high grounds of the Northern Cape from Friday, spreading eastward on Saturday,” it said.

“Light, non-disruptive snowfalls are expected on the mountainous areas of the Western Cape, southern high grounds of the Northern Cape, spreading to the high grounds of the Eastern Cape and Lesotho from Saturday morning.”

A significant drop in temperatures would be experienced throughout the country as the storm passed through and exited along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, the weather service said.

Snow fell on the high-lying areas surrounding Ceres in the Western Cape. The white capped peaks and snow drew hundreds of visitors on June 11 2020 for some fun, family time and snowball fights.

READ MORE

Rain and chilly weather to hit Western Cape this week

A cold front is expected to hits parts of western and southern SA from Thursday, the SA weather service said.
News
1 day ago

Western Cape dam levels up - and more heavy rains on the way

The average dam level in the Western Cape has increased slightly to 45.9% from 45.4% a year ago.
News
1 day ago

Cape Town hopes for new norm as road deaths plummet in lockdown

Cape Town officials are keeping their fingers crossed that Covid-19 road traffic stats will become “the new norm” after no deaths were recorded on ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. 'I'd rather risk Covid-19 at home than die in Joburg': interprovincial travel ... South Africa
  3. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  4. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  5. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa

Latest Videos

1.5 million gravesites being prepared as Gauteng braces for Covid-19 peak
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X