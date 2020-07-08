Weather service warns of 'bitter cold' ... and it could even snow in Namibia

Weather forecasters have warned of snow in six provinces and even in southern Namibia as a double cold front prepares to batter SA.

The first of two storms is expected to reach Cape Town and the Northern Cape by Thursday morning while the second front will hit on Monday.

The SA Weather Service predicts localised flooding, gales and high seas with waves of between 6m and 8m expected between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas on Thursday.