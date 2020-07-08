Western Cape Premier Alan Winde tests positive for Covid-19
At the moment it feels like I have a cold, says premier of worst-hit province
Western Cape premier Alan Winde tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
He said he was at a higher risk of developing more serious illness because he is older than 55 and has type-2 diabetes.
“I received a positive test result for Covid-19 this morning, and I am in self-isolation at home for 14 days,” Winde said in a statement.
“On Sunday, I started to develop mild flu-like symptoms. As I am diabetic (type 2) and over 55 years of age, I know I am at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness. I therefore went to be tested to determine the cause of the symptoms on Monday.”
He said he had stayed at home since he started feeling sick and felt as though he had a cold.
“However, given my risk category, I will be carefully monitoring my health to make sure that any change is picked up quickly.”
He said he would still be conducting meetings to co-ordinate the Western Cape’s Covid-19 response.
“The Western Cape has been working around the clock to ready our health care system for the increase in cases expected over this time, and we will not let our foot off the pedal. The fight continues,” said Winde.
He was in the process of contacting people he had been in contact with over the three days before he developed symptoms.
“Close contacts must self-quarantine. This means that you must stay at home and not come into contact with other people,” said Winde.
Winde will host his weekly digital press conference on Thursday when he said he would answer more questions.
“I will also use the opportunity to share medical expertise on diabetes as a high-risk category during Covid-19. As I am diabetic, this is something very close to my heart,” said Winde.
He said he was also looking forward to meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa online during the scheduled President's Coordinating Council meeting on Thursday afternoon.
“My message to the people of the Western Cape at this time is to take Covid-19 seriously. Anyone can get it. So, please keep yourself safe, and your loved ones safe,” he said.
“Follow the five golden rules at all times, including wearing a cloth mask, cleaning surfaces regularly and washing or sanitising your hands often. And, please be kind, and compassionate at all times,” said Winde.
He also wished all residents who have tested positive for Covid-19 “strength and a speedy recovery”.
“This is a difficult time for all of you and your families, and I want you to know that the Western Cape government is doing everything it can to make sure we beat this pandemic,” he said.
Winde has been in quarantine twice since the Covid-19 pandemic started in the Western Cape in March.
He is among the 16,750 active Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape. As of Wednesday, the province had confirmed 72,808 cases, with 53,881 recoveries and 2,177 deaths.