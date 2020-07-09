1.5 million Covid-19 grave sites being dug in Gauteng? Nah! Sifting through the confusion

Confusion on grave sites being dug in Gauteng has sparked major debate among citizens.

Here is what you need to know.

1.5 million grave sites

On Wednesday, Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said the province was preparing 1.5 million grave sites for potential mass burials as Covid-19 cases begin to spike.

Masuku said the graves were being prepared but he hoped they would not be needed.

“It is an uncomfortable subject but, in reality, we need to be prepared. We still have a good opportunity to manage how the peak treats us,” said Masuku.

He said the current spike would continue to worsen until mid-August if additional restrictions were not put in place.