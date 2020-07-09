AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies after short illness

AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile died on Wednesday afternoon after a short illness.

This was confirmed by the AmaRharhabe spokesperson, Prince Xolile Burns-Ncamashe.

“Her Majesty passed on after 1pm. She was admitted to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital,” he said.

“We are mourning the sudden departure of Her Majesty and the whole kingdom is shocked.”

The queen was 56 years old and the sister of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

She reigned since 2011 after the death of her husband King Maxhoba Sandile.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “Queen Noloyiso played a significant role in the affirmation of traditional values and leadership in SA society at large, and in the development of her kingdom and the Eastern Cape more broadly.”

-DispatchLIVE