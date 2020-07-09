COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We haven't reached stage of cancelling academic year': Nzimande
July 9 2020 - 08:11
Reasons why HIV-positive patients default on ARVs during the lockdown
Fear of contracting Covid-19, transport problems and economic reasons such as the increase in costs of travelling are some of the reasons that have kept many HIV-positive South Africans from collecting their medication during the lockdown, a new study has revealed.
The new research on the impact of the lockdown on decentralised antiretroviral therapy programmes, which was presented at the 23rd International Aids Conference on Wednesday, has also revealed that mistrust of the government and health sector’s management of Covid-19 has driven many HIV patients underground.
July 9 2020 - 07:00
July 9 2020 - 06:41
This is it, SA. We’ve reached the surge and hospitals will be swamped
SA will need fewer hospital beds for Covid-19 patients than initially expected, but every province is expected to be overwhelmed nonetheless.
This is according to the health minister, who told MPs, “we have now reached the surge”.
July 9 2020 - 06:40
'We have to leave the children in their cribs': Doctors share emotional stories of life on the Covid-19 front line
Doctor Sanelisiwe Balfour is often the bearer of bad news. This week, the paediatrician-in-training at a public hospital in Johannesburg was tasked with telling a mom who brought her daughter to the hospital that she had tested positive for Covid-19.
The woman, whose 12-year-old daughter was in a diabetic coma, mentioned during the regulatory screening process that she had a slight fever and had been coughing. She wasn’t there for herself but rather for her sick daughter.
July 9 2020 - 06:39
Restaurants take government to court over 'absurd' alcohol, social distancing rules
A group of restaurants is heading to court to force the government to allow their patrons to drink alcohol with their meals.
Led by Cape Town-based Chefs Warehouse restaurants, the group said in court papers filed on Wednesday that it wanted the matter to be heard on an urgent basis on Tuesday morning, or as soon soon as possible thereafter.
According to the group, opening up the industry to sell food but not alcoholic beverages is like telling a swimming instructor she can reopen her business but her learners are not allowed to swim in the pool.
July 9 2002 - 06:20
'Don't use data to download undesirable content' : Nzimande on remote learning
Higher education science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande has cautioned university students against using data given to them for remote learning carelessly.
"The more you spend your data on downloading movies and watching undesirable content, the further away you are from wearing your graduation gown."
July 9 2020 - 06:15
Zweli Mkhize says Gauteng may run out of hospital beds as it is declared Covid-19 epicentre
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 224 665, total number of deaths is 3 600 and the total number of recoveries is 106 842. pic.twitter.com/Tv6DY1WRY4— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 8, 2020