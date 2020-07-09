COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We haven't reached stage of cancelling academic year': Nzimande

July 9 2020 - 08:11

Reasons why HIV-positive patients default on ARVs during the lockdown

Fear of contracting Covid-19, transport problems and economic reasons such as the increase in costs of travelling are some of the reasons that have kept many HIV-positive South Africans from collecting their medication during the lockdown, a new study has revealed.

The new research on the impact of the lockdown on decentralised antiretroviral therapy programmes, which was presented at the 23rd International Aids Conference on Wednesday, has also revealed that mistrust of the government and health sector’s management of Covid-19 has driven many HIV patients underground.