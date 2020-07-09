South Africa

'Did we just dig like 952,000 too many graves?': Mzansi reacts to those Covid graves

09 July 2020 - 14:13 By Jessica Levitt
Grave diggers seen working during an on-site visit by Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of health in Gauteng, to the Honingnestkrans cemetery in Tshwane where Covid-19 burials will take place as and when required.
Grave diggers seen working during an on-site visit by Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of health in Gauteng, to the Honingnestkrans cemetery in Tshwane where Covid-19 burials will take place as and when required.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

First there was panic.

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku said on Wednesday the province was preparing grave sites for potential mass burials as Covid cases spike.

1.5 million Covid-19 grave sites being dug in Gauteng? Nah! Sifting through the confusion

Graves for mass burials in Gauteng are not in anticipation of Covid-19 deaths, but for any deaths
News
1 hour ago

1.5 million grave sites to be exact.

Mzansi was shooketh.

Then there was confusion.

The City of Joburg said provision for 1.4 million graves for any deaths had been made available.

The Gauteng health department also U-turned saying “over a million graves refers to the collective capacity municipalities can take”.

The, er, error and panic didn't slip past unnoticed.

MORE

Johannesburg 'is not digging graves in anticipation of Covid-19 deaths'

The City of Johannesburg said on Thursday that it was not preparing graves for mass burials.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike

Sites are being prepared for a potential worst case scenario as Covid-19 infections soar in Gauteng - mass burials.
News
21 hours ago

Makeshift mortuaries could become a reality as we head towards virus peak

With the Western Cape carrying the highest burden of fatal Covid-19 cases, the City of Cape Town has been preparing for “an increased demand in ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  5. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X