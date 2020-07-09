'Did we just dig like 952,000 too many graves?': Mzansi reacts to those Covid graves
First there was panic.
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku said on Wednesday the province was preparing grave sites for potential mass burials as Covid cases spike.
1.5 million grave sites to be exact.
Mzansi was shooketh.
I for one am really trying to restrict my movements— KingNhlingoMnisi (@king_mnisi) July 9, 2020
I don’t wanna give the government the satisfaction of digging me a grave even while im still alive #COVID19inSA #GautengCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/8TwCPaJh7C
Yazi if Gauteng or the whole country was anticipating 1 million deaths...why not take us back to lockdown to reduce spread and save lifes....#GautengCOVID19— Ledimo Momo Phele (@PheleMomo) July 9, 2020
While China is building Mega hospitals and creating more bed space while working tirelessly on a vaccine South Africa is digging a million graves. #Gauteng #COVID19inSA #GautengCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/Fw3Yp8U0eC— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) July 9, 2020
Then there was confusion.
The City of Joburg said provision for 1.4 million graves for any deaths had been made available.
The Gauteng health department also U-turned saying “over a million graves refers to the collective capacity municipalities can take”.
The, er, error and panic didn't slip past unnoticed.
We havent even reached 100 thousand deaths but the are a million graves waiting for us. Safa saphela isizwe #GautengCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/FCftZhHVmk— Mshengu Dumie🇮🇹 (@MshenguDumie) July 9, 2020
So our government is actually meditating on seeing a million South Africans dying due to Covid-19 ? Just wow#GautengCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/dTQsW7Anp8— Divulges (@Sfarzo69) July 9, 2020
#GautengCOVID19 ANC. I'm not part for your million. Nyana pic.twitter.com/Bzce3cnppW— 🇿🇦Njabulo Sidwell 🌄 (@NjabuloSidwell) July 9, 2020