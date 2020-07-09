Head of Gauteng health 'war room' and five others test positive for Covid-19
Six people from the Gauteng department of health's Covid-19 war room have tested positive for the virus.
Among them is the head of the department, Prof Mkhululi Lukhele, department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.
Kekana said the colleagues were doing “well” and self-isolating at home.
Last month, Kekana and a colleague from MEC Dr Bandile Masuku’s office went into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.
In May, Gauteng premier David Makhura said the province had adopted a multisectoral and multidisciplinary approach which would “proactively involve significant actors within the province to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic”.
One of these approaches included establishing a war room.
Makhura said the war room would do routine monitoring, evaluation and surveillance using multiple approaches, systems and technologies.