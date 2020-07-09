High court rebukes Cape Town refugee centre

The Western Cape High Court has ordered the home affairs department's refugee centre in Cape Town to reconsider an asylum application by a Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national who was accused of lying about her age when she fled to South Africa.

“The Constitutional Court has stated that asylum seekers are entitled to administrative action that is lawful, reasonable and administratively fair. And seekers are entitled to adequate reasons. In this case, the Refugee Determination Officer failed to measure up to this. The reasons are neither intelligible nor informative,” Western Cape High Court judge Patrick Gamble said in his ruling this week, as reported by GroundUp.

The matter before him was that of “LM”, who fled the DRC with her aunt in 2007 when she was about 12 years old. She settled in the Western Cape and attended school there.

She was refused asylum in 2014 and in 2016 was threatened with deportation because, officials said, “she does not know her own country” and had given contradictory versions of her date of birth when she arrived in South Africa.

LM, in her affidavit, said she had “some recollections of living with her mother in the midst of a brutal civil war”.