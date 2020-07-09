South Africa

IN PICS | It's the Cape of Storms all right as Cape Town takes cover

09 July 2020 - 18:01 By Aron Hyman
Capetonians braving the gale-force wind and rain that swept across the city and several parts of the Western Cape.
Capetonians braving the gale-force wind and rain that swept across the city and several parts of the Western Cape.
Image: Esa Alexander

As the first of two storms to batter the Western Cape made landfall on Thursday, the South African Weather Service revised its previous prediction of a light snow forecast to a weather warning for “disruptive snow”.

In a tweet sent out at midday on Thursday, the weather service said disruptive snowfalls were expected over the high ground of the Cape Winelands and over the western and southern high grounds of the Northern Cape on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Bundled up against the cold in wet and windy Cape Town on Thursday.
Bundled up against the cold in wet and windy Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: Esa Alexander

In another tweet on Thursday afternoon, the weather service said a well-developed cold front was moving over the southwestern Cape, resulting in heavy rain, flooding and gale-force winds.

“Another cold front will move in tomorrow [Friday], allowing for the adverse weather conditions to continue. Stay safe,” read the tweet.

Trucks were blown over in Cape Town and near Villiersdorp on Thursday by heavy winds, while localised flooding was reported across the Cape Town metro.

When dogs need to walk, their humans must oblige. Capetonians and their dogs brave the awful weather on the Sea Point promenade on Thursday.
When dogs need to walk, their humans must oblige. Capetonians and their dogs brave the awful weather on the Sea Point promenade on Thursday.
Image: Esa Alexander
A man's umbrella suffers the consequences of the gale-force winds and heavy rainfall as a storm rages across the Sea Point promenade.
A man's umbrella suffers the consequences of the gale-force winds and heavy rainfall as a storm rages across the Sea Point promenade.
Image: Esa Alexander
Severe storms have caused heavy flooding in several parts of Cape Town.
Severe storms have caused heavy flooding in several parts of Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander
Huge waves caused by a massive storm that hit parts of the Western Cape crash against an embankment at Mouille Point in Cape Town on Thurday.
Huge waves caused by a massive storm that hit parts of the Western Cape crash against an embankment at Mouille Point in Cape Town on Thurday.
Image: Esa Alexander

READ MORE

Flood warning as Cape prepares for ‘bitterly’ cold, wet and windy weather

The SA Weather Service (Saws) warned that the country will experience “bitterly cold, wet and windy” weather over the next few days.
News
9 hours ago

Weather service warns of 'bitter cold' ... and it could even snow in Namibia

Weather forecasters have warned of snow in six provinces and even in southern Namibia as a double cold front prepares to batter SA
News
1 day ago

Rain and chilly weather to hit Western Cape this week

A cold front is expected to hits parts of western and southern SA from Thursday, the SA weather service said.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  5. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X