IN PICS | It's the Cape of Storms all right as Cape Town takes cover
As the first of two storms to batter the Western Cape made landfall on Thursday, the South African Weather Service revised its previous prediction of a light snow forecast to a weather warning for “disruptive snow”.
In a tweet sent out at midday on Thursday, the weather service said disruptive snowfalls were expected over the high ground of the Cape Winelands and over the western and southern high grounds of the Northern Cape on Friday and Saturday mornings.
In another tweet on Thursday afternoon, the weather service said a well-developed cold front was moving over the southwestern Cape, resulting in heavy rain, flooding and gale-force winds.
“Another cold front will move in tomorrow [Friday], allowing for the adverse weather conditions to continue. Stay safe,” read the tweet.
Trucks were blown over in Cape Town and near Villiersdorp on Thursday by heavy winds, while localised flooding was reported across the Cape Town metro.