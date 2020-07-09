KZN-born teacher living in China on how to curb Covid infections

As the country battles the coronavirus, a South African living and teaching in a Chinese city where the pandemic has been contained offers the assurance it can be beaten, and shares his own experience.

Ndumiso Chili on Thursday told TimesLIVE that in the city of Xi'an where he is based, they are reaping the benefits of having followed strict lockdown regulations when they were first implemented at the start of the outbreak.

“None of our students have tested positive for Covid-19,” said Chili, who teaches English and biology to grade 10-12 pupils.

“It goes back to what the country did at the initial stages. We tried to avoid as much contact as comprehensively as possible ... China was very efficient and good with how it dealt with it,” Chili said, quickly highlighting that it would be unfair to compare the strengths of the two countries.

“But when they said ‘lockdown’ here, it was really a lockdown,” said Chili, adding that they were strict with self-isolation and quarantine.