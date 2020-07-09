South Africa

KZN fraudster jailed for scamming people out of R95k with job promises

09 July 2020 - 10:20 By Lwandile Bhengu
Siyabonga Dladla was sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud.
Siyabonga Dladla was sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for defrauding people to the tune of R95,000, with the promise that they would get jobs.

Siyabonga Dladla appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to fraud, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm. 

“The fraud count relates to him defrauding various complainants of R95,000, as an administration fee for them to secure employment,” said KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara. 

Prosecutors referred to him as a “serial criminal” who had been defrauding people since 2011 up until he was arrested in March this year. 

The theft charge related to a car he had stolen from a panel beater.

“Dladla stole a motor vehicle from a panel beater on the pretext of wanting to test drive the car, valued at R100,000. He left the salesperson on the roadside and drove off,” said Kara. 

MORE

75 UIF fraud cases under investigation, MPs call for speedy results

The portfolio committee on employment and labour has called on law enforcement agencies to speed up investigations into fraudulent claims at the ...
News
19 hours ago

Pravin Gordhan explains Eskom claim against Optimum, R4bn overpayments on Kusile contracts

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the ANC chief whip in parliament to explain the Eskom claim against Optimum and the R4bn ...
Politics
1 day ago

Six accused of Covid-19 UIF fraud get R5,000 bail

The six people accused of stealing R5.7m in a UIF fraud and money-laundering scam over Covid-19 relief payments were granted R5,000 bail each on ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  5. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa

Latest Videos

Gauteng prepares 'more than 1.5 million' gravesites as province braces for ...
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X