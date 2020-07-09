Prof Abdool Karim on smoking, eating out & school: 'Everything we do seems contradictory'

The chair of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, says that while many of the measures taken during lockdown may seem contradictory, SA has to find a way to “work with the virus”.

Abdool Karim was responding to a question by Jacaranda's Martin Bester about whether children returning to school was the right decision.

He said, “We are in that stage of the epidemic where most things we do are contradictory. We have an increasing number of cases, but we are easing restrictions. We have a growing number of cases, but we say it's OK to go to a restaurant.”

Abdool Karim added that SA is in the same situation as many countries, explaining that “we've got to learn to live with this virus. We know the low risks in children and low clinical illness in children. So it's reasonable we try to go back to school and to work.”

He said that if SA waited for a vaccine before sending children back to school, “a vaccine may never come, or if it does come, it may be quite a while".

He said the mitigation measures that we now have make going to school and going to work at least relatively safe.