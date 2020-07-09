South Africa

There are 2,692 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng's hospitals

09 July 2020 - 14:23 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The number of patients in state and private hospitals as a result of Covid-19 in Gauteng is 2,692, the provincial government confirmed on Thursday.
The number of patients in state and private hospitals as a result of Covid-19 in Gauteng is 2,692, the provincial government confirmed on Thursday. 
Image: Jackie Clausen

Private and state hospitals in Gauteng are treating 2,692 patients for Covid-19, the provincial government says. This is up from 2,553 people who were in hospital two days ago.

The province recorded 3,527 new cases in the past 24-hour cycle, the government said on Thursday. No deaths were recorded over the past day.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the cumulative number of infections in the province was 75,015, with 23,804 recoveries and 478 deaths.

Kekana said 37,962 people had been traced after coming into contact with people  diagnosed as having the virus - 23,889 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated, Kekana said.

Johannesburg is the worst-affected district in Gauteng, with 35,040 cases, 1,290 new infections and 236 fatalities.

Ekurhuleni has 16,626 cases, with 819 new infections and 79 deaths.

Tshwane has 12,216 cases in total, 735 new cases and 72 deaths.

The province was declared the country’s worst Covid-19 hotspot on Wednesday night after its infections surpassed those of the Western Cape.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said the country's response to the pandemic incorporated these stages:  

Stage 5: Hotspots 

  • Surveillance to identify and intervene in hotspots 
  • Spatial monitoring of cases 
  • Outbreak investigation & intervention teams    

Stage 6: Medical care (for the peak)

  • Surveillance on caseload and capacity 
  • Managing staff exposures and infections 
  • Building field hospitals for triage 
  • Expand ICU bed and ventilator numbers    

Stage 7: Bereavement & the aftermath  

  • Expanding burial capacity  
  • Regulations on funerals  
  • Managing psychological and social impact    

Stage 8: Ongoing vigilance  

  • Monitoring Ab levels  
  • Administer vaccines, if available   
  • Ongoing surveillance for new cases

RELATED ARTICLES:

Deaths, surges and global rankings: Key Covid-19 milestones in SA

Here are key milestones in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in SA.
News
1 day ago

'We've reached the surge,' Mkhize tells MPs — and hospital bed capacity in every province will be 'overwhelmed'

SA will need fewer hospital beds for Covid-19 patients than initially expected, but every province was expected to be overwhelmed nonetheless
News
22 hours ago

Johannesburg 'is not digging graves in anticipation of Covid-19 deaths'

The City of Johannesburg said on Thursday that it was not preparing graves for mass burials.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  5. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X