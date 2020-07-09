There are 2,692 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng's hospitals
Private and state hospitals in Gauteng are treating 2,692 patients for Covid-19, the provincial government says. This is up from 2,553 people who were in hospital two days ago.
The province recorded 3,527 new cases in the past 24-hour cycle, the government said on Thursday. No deaths were recorded over the past day.
Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the cumulative number of infections in the province was 75,015, with 23,804 recoveries and 478 deaths.
Kekana said 37,962 people had been traced after coming into contact with people diagnosed as having the virus - 23,889 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated, Kekana said.
Johannesburg is the worst-affected district in Gauteng, with 35,040 cases, 1,290 new infections and 236 fatalities.
Ekurhuleni has 16,626 cases, with 819 new infections and 79 deaths.
Tshwane has 12,216 cases in total, 735 new cases and 72 deaths.
The province was declared the country’s worst Covid-19 hotspot on Wednesday night after its infections surpassed those of the Western Cape.
Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said the country's response to the pandemic incorporated these stages:
Stage 5: Hotspots
- Surveillance to identify and intervene in hotspots
- Spatial monitoring of cases
- Outbreak investigation & intervention teams
Stage 6: Medical care (for the peak)
- Surveillance on caseload and capacity
- Managing staff exposures and infections
- Building field hospitals for triage
- Expand ICU bed and ventilator numbers
Stage 7: Bereavement & the aftermath
- Expanding burial capacity
- Regulations on funerals
- Managing psychological and social impact
Stage 8: Ongoing vigilance
- Monitoring Ab levels
- Administer vaccines, if available
- Ongoing surveillance for new cases