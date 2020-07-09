South Africa

Two arrested with stolen hospital equipment and BMW parts worth R3m

09 July 2020 - 07:40 By Iavan Pijoos
Police found containers loaded with hospital equipment and BMW parts.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Two suspects have been arrested after they were found in possession of stolen property worth R3m in Kya Sands in Johannesburg this week, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said officers received information that suspected stolen property was being loaded onto a truck at a school in the area on Tuesday.

On arrival, police found containers loaded with hospital equipment and BMW parts, Makhubele said.

He said two suspects were found loading the suspected stolen goods onto a truck.

They could not account for the goods and were arrested.

They are expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court soon.

