WATCH | Actor Brandon Auret tears up over murder of 'Dagga Couple's' Julian Stobbs

As condolences continue to stream in for friends and family of the “Dagga Couple's” Julian Stobbs, a Facebook video by DQ Central Show has shown emotional actor and Stobbs' friend Brandon Auret at a loss for words as he tries to share a tribute.

The page is dedicated to sharing SA cannabis-related news and reviews. In the one-minute-long video are Auret, Dave Sewell and Quintin van Kerken, who were also friends with Stobbs.

A memorial was held at the Jazz House to celebrate Stobbs's life on Wednesday.

An upset Auret only managed to say, “I can't, I can't, I'm sorry”, as he wiped tears from his face.