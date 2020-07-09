South Africa

WATCH | Actor Brandon Auret tears up over murder of 'Dagga Couple's' Julian Stobbs

Actor Brandon Auret, a friend of Julian Stobbs, could not hold back the tears as he attempted to pay tribute to the man many have called a hero

09 July 2020 - 09:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former 'Isidingo' actor Brandon Auret has expressed his sadness at the death of Julian Stobbs.
Image: Supplied/FigJam Agency

As condolences continue to stream in for friends and family of the “Dagga Couple's” Julian Stobbs, a Facebook video by DQ Central Show has shown emotional actor and Stobbs' friend Brandon Auret at a loss for words as he tries to share a tribute.

The page is dedicated to sharing SA cannabis-related news and reviews. In the one-minute-long video are Auret, Dave Sewell and Quintin van Kerken, who were also friends with Stobbs.

A memorial was held at the Jazz House to celebrate Stobbs's life on Wednesday.

An upset Auret only managed to say, “I can't, I can't, I'm sorry”, as he wiped tears from his face.

Stobbs was shot and killed in the early hours of Friday morning during an armed robbery near Lanseria in Johannesburg. At the time of the attack, he was with his partner, Myrtle.

According to the Fields of Green for All non-profit organisation website, the attackers took two cellphones and two laptops before they fled the scene.

Stobbs, who was fondly known as “Jules” among his friends, has been described by the organisation as a hero. He is said to have enjoyed his last moments as he got to interview his dream guest, American cannabis rights activist Steve DeAngelo on his last episode of the HotBoxShow, which aired on Thursday.

