WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape

He said gales had also caused traffic disruptions in Cape Town on the N2 near the Baden Powell Drive turn-off where a truck was blown over and was still lying.

“There are also heavy sandstorms at the Theewaterskloof Dam obscuring the roads between Villiersdorp and Grabouw,” said Africa.

While rain had started falling in Cape Town on Thursday morning, the Boland and Overberg regions of the Western Cape were experiencing dry but windy conditions.