'We have to leave the children in their cribs': Doctors share emotional stories of life on the Covid-19 front line

Doctor Sanelisiwe Balfour is often the bearer of bad news. This week, the paediatrician-in-training at a public hospital in Johannesburg was tasked with telling a mom who brought her daughter to the hospital that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman, whose 12-year-old daughter was in a diabetic coma, mentioned during the regulatory screening process that she had a slight fever and had been coughing. She wasn’t there for herself but rather for her sick daughter.

The mother was tested for the coronavirus while her daughter was being treated by Balfour and other hospital staff.

“I couldn’t be close to this mother. Telling her from a distance in full PPE that she was positive, she looked very shocked and upset, especially when I had to tell her she had to go home and leave her child. She looked anxious, upset, disappointed and sad,” said Balfour.

Balfour, who is in her final year of training and will qualify as a paediatrician later this year, said breaking bad news had become harder during the Covid-19 pandemic because of the added protective equipment they wear and social distancing protocols.

Mothers have come to the hospital bringing their sick children, only to discover that they are positive — which has meant that children in the paediatric ward have been left in the care of doctors and nurses.