South Africa

We've avoided load-shedding for Thursday, says Eskom

09 July 2020 - 21:34 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Eskom has announced that there will be no loadshedding on Thursday night.
Eskom has announced that there will be no loadshedding on Thursday night.
Image: 123RF/ rasslava

Power utility Eskom said on Thursday that it had avoided the need for load-shedding due to low energy demand.

Eskom announced earlier in the day that its system was severely constrained as a result of faults at some of the utility's generation units.

“One generation unit at the Tutuka power station tripped, while another one was taken off the grid, as well as a unit at Lethabo. The return to service of a generation unit each at Duvha and Kendal power stations have been delayed,” said the utility.

“All of these have added significant pressure to the generation system.

“Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom's ability to supply the county through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm.”

But due to public co-operation, load-shedding has been avoided.

“Eskom would like to thank the people for responding positively and reducing the demand for electricity. Thank you, South Africa,” the parastatal tweeted.

READ MORE:

Power cut risk for tonight as Eskom battles breakdowns

The possibility of load-shedding is high for Thursday evening, says Eskom, as it appeals to the public to urgently reduce electricity usage
News
10 hours ago

Eskom appeals for electricity conservation through to weekend

SA's electricity generation system is severely constrained after two generation units tripped.
News
1 day ago

R1.5bn budget cut to electrification of SA homes after Covid-19 adjustment

MPs have slammed a proposed R1.5bn budget cut aimed at the department of energy and mineral resources' programme for household electrification.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  5. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X