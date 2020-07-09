Wits confers honorary doctorates on John Kani and Dr Isidor Segal

Wits University has awarded renowned actor and playwright Dr John Kani an honorary doctorate in literature in recognition of his contribution to the arts and social justice.

In his acceptance speech, Kani said it was the artist's duty to speak openly about the many challenges that SA faces. These include racism, reconciliation, sexual and gender-based violence, a general lack of humanity, a redistribution of the country’s wealth and resources, and an inclusive economy.

“However, action is needed more than just words. Now is the time for all of us artists, who have the luxury of a public platform, to campaign openly against what is wrong in our country — just as we did against apartheid — and hopefully contribute towards building a brighter and more promising future for all who live in this wonderful land of ours,” he said.

“If we ever achieve that, we would have finally fulfilled Madiba’s dream for the land he was so committed to.”

Kani lamented that gender-based violence had become a national scourge that resulted in daily media headlines.

“As a nation, we have still not come up with a radical and effective plan of action to address this dire situation. Unfortunately, until the perpetrators of this violence suffer immediate consequences for their actions, very little is going to change,” he said.