A tsunami of job losses and hospitals under siege - five stark warnings

SA has surpassed the 200,000 mark of Covid-19 cases since the country confirmed its first case on March 5.

During the past three months, national and provincial health officials have been issuing warnings, urging members of the public to stay safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are five times SA was urged to keep safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic:

The July storm

Two weeks ago, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned that July and August will be the hardest months as cases are expected to rise. He urged the public to wear masks at all times as a means of protection against the virus.

“The numbers are expected to continue to grow, and certainly we are not going to be over that until July and end of August. We will have to see how our projections go beyond that time, but we certainly believe the difficult time is July and August.”