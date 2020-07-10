South Africa

Gauteng premier David Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

10 July 2020 - 10:54 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Gauteng premier David Makhura is in self-isolation for 14 days after testing positive for Covid-19.
Gauteng premier David Makhura is in self-isolation for 14 days after testing positive for Covid-19.
Image: DANIEL BORN

Gauteng premier David Makhura has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Friday, Makhura said he developed mild symptoms on Wednesday. On Thursday, he decided to self-quarantine and test for Covid-19.

"Today, [Friday], I received my test results confirming I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am now in self-isolation, in line with the World Health Organisation protocols, and will work from home over the next 14 days while monitoring my health.

"Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure the provincial executive council and provincial coronavirus command council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives," Makhura said.

He said MECs would later on Friday provide a weekly update on Covid-19.

"The primary focus of our response is to limit the number of infections and save more lives.

"We must double our efforts because Gauteng is once again the epicentre of Covid-19.

"I wish to appeal to all the people of Gauteng to continue playing their part in observing the golden rules of washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask and practising physical distancing," Makhura said.

Gauteng to become SA's Covid-19 hotspot by tonight: Zweli Mkhize

Gauteng will become South Africa's Covid-19 epicentre by Wednesday night.
News
1 day ago

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde tests positive for Covid-19

Western Cape premier Alan Winde tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

The storm, dexamethasone & hotspots: Zweli Mkhize on Covid-19

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the NICD has provided guidance to clinicians about the usage of dexamethasone among critically ill Covid-19 patients
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Shack with a swimming pool and a Table Mountain view South Africa
  5. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X