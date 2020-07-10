Have you bought a sanitiser that doesn't meet standards? Here's how to tell

TimesLIVE revealed that Sci-Corp Laboratories found some hand sanitisers being sold in SA or used at store entrances do not meet the recommended requirements.

But how do you know if you are getting conned or should turn down the spray as you enter a store?

Here’s what you need to know:

Effective sanitiser

Hand sanitiser must have at least 70% alcohol content or a generic alternative with a similar sanitising effect, according to health department recommendations and government regulations.

This is echoed by regulatory body the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS).

Sanitisers that meet the bureau's conditions have a “drug facts” label you can check to see if the product has the recommended ingredients and levels. Certified sanitiser products bear the SABS-approved logo.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends using sanitisers with more than 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol.