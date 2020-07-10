How to prepare for isolation or hospital if you contract Covid-19

She said it was especially important to identify a specific room or part of the house where you can stay separated from the rest of the household while in isolation.

“Should you live alone it is important you have someone check in on you once a day, either by phone or via a messaging service. It can also be a good idea to give a set of keys to someone who can assist you if your illness worsens and you become incapacitated.

“If you are a single parent it is important to make plans regarding who would look after your children if you have to go to hospital. Discuss these contingencies with the individual concerned beforehand. Should you have pets, make plans about who would care for them if you need to be hospitalised.

'While we may not always be able to control every aspect of our lives during a global pandemic, we can take action to ensure we are as empowered as possible in the event we do get ill and have to spend time in self-isolation or be hospitalised.” Bartlett said.