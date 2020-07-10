South Africa

KZN principal gunned down in 'cruel' murder

10 July 2020 - 21:08 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A KwaMashu school principal was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Friday afternoon..
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The principal of Sibonise Primary School in KwaMashu, Durban, was shot dead on Friday afternoon.

The principal, identified as ML Madonsela, was killed in a hail of bullets just 1km from the school. The motive for the killing is not yet known.

The provincial education department said it was shocked by the “cruel” murder.

MEC Kwazi Mshengu expressed condolences to Madonsela's family and community.

“We are calling on anyone that may have information to contact the local police station. It is very disheartening to be faced with such an incident just when we are still grappling with the Covid-19 and have just reopened our schools. We are working with police to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We call for calm at this point in time and allow the police to do their work. We will send our psychological services unit to the school on Monday. As the department we would like to pass our condolences to the bereaved family,” Mshengu said.

DA education spokesperson Imran Keeka also sent his condolences.

“This ruthless murder must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. We call on the people of KwaMashu or anyone who may have any information to work with the SA Police Service so that the murderers are brought to book as fast as possible,” he said.

