South Africa

Load-shedding will stop tonight ... but it's back in the morning

10 July 2020 - 19:15 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Load-shedding to continue till 10pm then again in the morning.
Image: Alan Eason

Eskom said it would implement load-shedding until 10pm on Friday — but that the lights will be switched off again from 9am on Saturday.

The rotational power cuts are expected to continue until 10pm on Saturday.

Due to the cold weather, demand for energy has risen significantly, the power utility said on Friday evening.

“Three of the six generation units contributing to the earlier breakdowns have been successfully returned to service at the Tutuka, Arnot and Matimba power stations. The delayed return to service of a generation unit at the Duvha power station has also added significant pressure to the generation system,” Eskom said.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Eskom said: “This load-shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns exceeding 3,000MW of capacity.”

