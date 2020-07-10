Load-shedding will stop tonight ... but it's back in the morning
Eskom said it would implement load-shedding until 10pm on Friday — but that the lights will be switched off again from 9am on Saturday.
The rotational power cuts are expected to continue until 10pm on Saturday.
Due to the cold weather, demand for energy has risen significantly, the power utility said on Friday evening.
“Three of the six generation units contributing to the earlier breakdowns have been successfully returned to service at the Tutuka, Arnot and Matimba power stations. The delayed return to service of a generation unit at the Duvha power station has also added significant pressure to the generation system,” Eskom said.
In a statement released on Friday morning, Eskom said: “This load-shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns exceeding 3,000MW of capacity.”
Eskom said five generation units were taken off the grid on Thursday night. On Friday morning, the power utility experienced a breakdown at the Matimba power station, which has resulted in the need for load-shedding.
“Two units at the Arnot power station, as well as a unit each at Kendal, Tutuka and Majuba, were taken off the grid last night and this morning. These removed more than 3,000MW of capacity from the system. The delayed return to service of a generation unit at the Duvha power station has added significant pressure to the generation system.”
Tshwane was the first metro to announce it was implementing load-shedding at stage two from midday on Friday, effective until 10pm.