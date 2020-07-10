Lockdown has changed the way we shop, report finds

South Africans are in the main still shopping during the day, showing persistent change in retail behaviour even though lockdown regulations have been relaxed.

Before lockdown, shopping was typically done in the evening.

This is according to a recent report by vehicle recovery and fleet management company, Netstar.

For instance, the time of day at which drivers choose to do their shopping has shifted towards noon hours.

“Before the lockdown, most shopping was done during the evening, when people were returning from work. With more remote work, and fewer commutes, it appears that shopping is becoming the focal point of the day for some people, instead of an errand to be squeezed in after work.

“Most shopping trips were concentrated into the midday periods during Level 4 of the lockdown. However, this trend has persisted into Level 3, despite curfews being lifted and restrictions on businesses being lifted,” says the report.