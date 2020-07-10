South Africa

Lockdown has changed the way we shop, report finds

10 July 2020 - 06:30 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Shopper habits have changed due to lockdown, a Netstar report claims. Generally, people shop more in the middle of the day and there is a steep drop-off in shopping activity after 4pm.
Shopper habits have changed due to lockdown, a Netstar report claims. Generally, people shop more in the middle of the day and there is a steep drop-off in shopping activity after 4pm.
Image: ALON SKUY

South Africans are in the main still shopping during the day, showing persistent change in retail behaviour even though lockdown regulations have been relaxed.

Before lockdown, shopping was typically done in the evening.

This is according to a recent report by vehicle recovery and fleet management company, Netstar.

For instance, the time of day at which drivers choose to do their shopping has shifted towards noon hours.

“Before the lockdown, most shopping was done during the evening, when people were returning from work. With more remote work, and fewer commutes, it appears that shopping is becoming the focal point of the day for some people, instead of an errand to be squeezed in after work.

“Most shopping trips were concentrated into the midday periods during Level 4 of the lockdown. However, this trend has persisted into Level 3, despite curfews being lifted and restrictions on businesses being lifted,” says the report.

Shoppers don't click with irritating online retail sites

New e-commerce platforms such as Shopify offer shoppers a better user experience
Business
2 weeks ago

In Gauteng, some grocery chains saw relatively constant shopper volumes through the day, and then sharp reductions after 4pm. Others saw their busiest times between 8am and 10am. In the Western Cape, most grocery shopping happened between 10am and noon, with a similar steep drop-off after 4pm.

Pierre Bruwer, Netstar MD, said they have been able to monitor retail trends throughout the lockdown with the use of the telematics technology it uses to track client vehicles. 

“Our data shows that people are shopping earlier in the day, and doing it closer to home than they did before the lockdown. This could be one example of how the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown changes consumer behaviour in the long-term.” Bruwer said.

With the activation of the mandatory Level 5 lockdown on March 27, its metrics showed an immediate, significant level of compliance across all provinces in SA. Retail activity shifted to shopping centres near residential areas, instead of destination shopping districts and CBDs.

“Smaller-format stores appear to have become busier, perhaps due to shoppers avoiding crowds at large stores due to concerns about the pandemic. It may also be a sign of caution and restraint due to personal economic concerns,” Bruwer added.

MORE

Yes, Takealot is selling 'non-refundable' coffins cheap, and people are concerned

Takelot is selling “non-refundable” coffins for R4,899.
News
1 day ago

Man shot as cops chase suspicious car at Centurion shopping mall

Two people were arrested, one of them with a gunshot wound, after a shoot-out between police and the occupants of a suspicious BMW that crashed ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Shack with a swimming pool and a Table Mountain view South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X