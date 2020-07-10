Motorists injured after protest near R102 in KZN

Several people were injured on the R102 on Thursday evening after protesters barricaded the KwaZulu-Natal north coast road with burning tyres and debris.

According to security company Reaction Unit (Rusa), who were on scene, motorists were injured after protesting residents from Hillop threw debris onto the R102 near Verulam.

"Protesters threw debris onto the road, which resulted in a truck overturning and landing on its side. An Izuzu bakkie and a Polo Vivo were also involved in the collision. All three vehicles were extensively damaged. Several people were injured and transported to hospital, " Rusa said in a statement.