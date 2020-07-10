South Africa

Motorists injured after protest near R102 in KZN

10 July 2020 - 14:25 By Lwandile Bhengu
Three vehicles were involved in an accident on the R102 on Thursday evening after protesters threw debris onto the road.
Three vehicles were involved in an accident on the R102 on Thursday evening after protesters threw debris onto the road.
Image: Supplied

Several people were injured on the R102 on Thursday evening after protesters barricaded  the KwaZulu-Natal north coast road with burning tyres and debris. 

According to security company Reaction Unit (Rusa), who were on scene, motorists were injured after protesting residents from Hillop threw debris onto the R102 near Verulam. 

"Protesters threw debris onto the road, which resulted in a truck overturning and landing on its side. An Izuzu bakkie and a Polo Vivo were also involved in the collision. All three vehicles were extensively damaged. Several people were injured and transported to hospital, "  Rusa said in a statement.

The protesters are said to have been protesting because electricity in the area was cut off. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said no cases had been opened  and no injuries were reported. 

"The protesters were addressed by the ward councillor and dispersed peacefully," said Mbele.

Trucks torched on second day of protest against foreign drivers

Two trucks were used to barricade the N1 highway and then set alight during protests by truck drivers on Wednesday
News
2 days ago

Trucks block Joburg highway despite court ban on protest against foreign drivers

Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) cleared the M2 highway in Benrose on Tuesday as signs emerged of a planned "shutdown" protest against the employment ...
News
3 days ago

Ten police injured in violent Belgrade protests

Ten police officers were injured during a second night of clashes in Belgrade with protesters angry over the government's handling of the coronavirus ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Shack with a swimming pool and a Table Mountain view South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X