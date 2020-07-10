Motorists injured after protest near R102 in KZN
Several people were injured on the R102 on Thursday evening after protesters barricaded the KwaZulu-Natal north coast road with burning tyres and debris.
According to security company Reaction Unit (Rusa), who were on scene, motorists were injured after protesting residents from Hillop threw debris onto the R102 near Verulam.
"Protesters threw debris onto the road, which resulted in a truck overturning and landing on its side. An Izuzu bakkie and a Polo Vivo were also involved in the collision. All three vehicles were extensively damaged. Several people were injured and transported to hospital, " Rusa said in a statement.
Protesters barricaded the R102 near verulam, South of Durban, on Thursday evening. According to reports several people were injured after they through debris onto the road which resulted in an accident @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/NjN4LW1rOo— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) July 10, 2020
The protesters are said to have been protesting because electricity in the area was cut off.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said no cases had been opened and no injuries were reported.
"The protesters were addressed by the ward councillor and dispersed peacefully," said Mbele.