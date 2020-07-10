South Africa

Neighbours bring justice for child raped by stepfather, despite mom's disbelief

10 July 2020 - 08:47 By TimesLIVE
The Anti-GBV movement protesting against gender-based violence outside parliament in Cape Town.
The Anti-GBV movement protesting against gender-based violence outside parliament in Cape Town.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Mpumalanga police have welcomed the sentence meted out against a man who raped his stepdaughter when she was just 7 years old.

A life term was ordered for the 31-year-old man by the Mhala Regional Court on Tuesday. The rape occurred in 2018, in a village near Bushbuckridge.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the court heard how the victim was asleep when her stepfather arrived home on February 22 2018.

“He ordered his 4-year-old stepdaughter to stand at the door and stand guard for his wife.

“The ordeal was later uncovered by neighbours when they noticed the girl limping, as she was walking back home from school.

“They became worried and asked her what was wrong, at which she disclosed what had happened. The neighbours then informed her mother, however, she dismissed them. The neighbours took it upon themselves to report the matter to the police.”

The man was arrested the next day and released on R1,000 bail while the two girls were relocated to a place of safety.

During sentencing, magistrate Annemarie Theron indicated that the suspect showed no remorse and still denied what he had done to the child. She also read parts of the social workers’ report, which revealed that the victim now suffers from urinary incontinence as a result of the rape.

In addition to the life sentence, Theron declared him unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be entered in the national register for sex offenders.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, commended the department of justice, NPA and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in ensuring that overwhelming evidence was brought against the accused, which led to the maximum sentence.

Gen Zuma thanked the community for reporting the crime to the police.

“In welcoming the sentence, I feel delighted that another rapist has been removed from society and that the sentencing will send a strong message to gender-based violence perpetrators,” said Zuma.

MORE

Rape of grade 7 pupil a heinous crime against defenceless child: Motshekga

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says the rape of a grade 7 schoolgirl - when she was sent home to fetch her face mask - was a heinous crime ...
News
2 days ago

Man shoots partner, niece and daughter after rape case opened

A Limpopo man shot dead his partner and her niece and wounded his 16-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself at their home, police said ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Shack with a swimming pool and a Table Mountain view South Africa
  5. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X