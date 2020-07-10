South Africa

Race row at Limpopo school over offensive Black Lives Matter graffiti

10 July 2020 - 19:31 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
An investigation had been launched into offensive and racist graffiti written in a boys' toilet at Ben Viljoen High School in Groblersdal, Limpopo.
Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo said she was disgusted by reports of the incident.

The department said it received reports that some grade 12 pupils refused to continue with lessons on July 9 2020 after seeing the racially offensive graffiti.

“Of course Black Lives Matter a Dead slave is useless,” the message read. A screenshot has been circulated widely on social media.

The school said in a statement on its Facebook page that a remark “with a negative connotation” was written in the bathroom.

“It was removed immediately,” the school said, adding that it had launched an investigation and would take disciplinary action against the person who wrote it.

“The incident is viewed in serious light and condemned in the strongest possible terms. Racism is an unwelcome behaviour that should never be allowed to rear its ugly head in our schools, and thus our undeterred determination to get to the bottom of this. We cannot afford to look away when such prejudice occurs in our schools.

“We call for calm and co-operation from stakeholders as we work towards resolving this matter speedily and creating a safe environment for our children to learn,” said Boshielo.

The department said it had been in contact with the school to support investigations into the incident and had provided psychosocial services for affected members of the school community.

