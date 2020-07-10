Shock stats: Gauteng Covid-19 cases surge 183% in two weeks

All eyes are on Gauteng as it sees a dramatic rise in the number of Covid-19 infections, becoming the country's epicentre for this virus.

In just two weeks, the number of infections has increased by a staggering 183%.

Here are some defining moments of Gauteng's recent fight against the coronavirus:

A two-week surge

Two weeks go, on June 25, Gauteng had 28,746 cases. On Thursday, the province had 81,546 cases — a 183% increase.

On June 25 it had 149 deaths and on Thursday 515 deaths - 246% increase.