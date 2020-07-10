Solidarity fund gives R405m for 'critical medical equipment'

Of the R405m, more than half (R209m) will be spent on equipment for Gauteng while R120m has been set aside for the Western Cape and R76m for the Eastern Cape “where there is insufficient general ward and ICU capacity and an urgent need for oxygen devices in particular”.

On top of this, the fund said it had approved R250m towards 20,000 locally made ventilators.

“The locally manufactured ventilators are expected to be delivered at the end of August in line with the predicted infection peak,” the fund said.

The fund said that it had, since its establishment in March, approved more than R2.097bn to fund initiatives to prevent, support, detect and care for those affected by the pandemic.

“So far, the fund has approved R1.929bn towards health interventions, R137m towards humanitarian relief efforts and R31m towards education and awareness programmes.

“As at July 9 2020, the fund has received R3.02bn in pledges, with more than R2.7bn already deposited. More than 300,000 donors have contributed to the fund so far, with 2,067 of these being corporates and trusts and 298,528 are individuals who have either donated directly or through fundraising platforms,” the statement read.

Interim CEO Nomkhita Nqweni said: “We are facing perhaps one of the most critical phases since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the fund’s contribution to the national health response will help save lives and better equip public hospitals in hotspots to cope with the increased demand as the pandemic heads towards its peak. We thank each and every one of our donors for their support that makes it possible for us to ensure that critical medical equipment gets to those who need it most.”