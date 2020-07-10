The story of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
There have always been two schools of thought about Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma: uncharismatic-yet-competent, or Zuma-in-a-doek (in the words of political analyst Justice Malala).
Under the corona spotlight a few others have sprung up: “prime minister”, lockdown tsar, the power behind Cyril Ramaphosa's throne.
But who is NDZ really?
Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma was very nearly SA’s president. There were only 197 votes between her and Ramaphosa at Nasrec in 2017. And this was not only because she was riding the coattails of the Jacob Zuma faction.
Fact is, she has always been popular in the ANC. The public is used to her lack of charisma (we know by now that not smiling at media conferences is her trademark) but inside the party her roots grow deep and strong – from being a minister in Nelson Mandela’s first cabinet a quarter of a century ago to almost being president – and NDZ is proper ANC royalty.
There was plenty of scandal and drama in her career: Sarafina, Virodene, Zimbabwe and now cigarettes.
But Dlamini-Zuma’s political star kept shining bright.
But is she the power behind the throne, one so powerful that she can tell the president himself what to do? Is there a secret faction paralysing Ramaphosa?
No, says analyst Oscar van Heerden.
“You have to understand how this works constitutionally. With the announcement of the state of disaster she, as minister of Cogta, became the boss of lockdown and how it would be implemented and enforced. She has no special powers. It is her job to make sure the rules, as decided on by the collective, are enforced. That is why she is the one behind the podium.”
But have her political ambitions been snuffed out?
Not necessarily, says analyst Ebrahim Fakir.
“If it becomes possible for her to try to shoot for the presidency again, I don't think she won't do it, but that is not on the cards right now.”
