WATCH | Cash van driver shot during brazen heist in Vanderbijlpark

10 July 2020 - 09:39 By Iavan Pijoos

A cash-in-transit security driver was shot and wounded during a brazen heist in Vanderbijlpark, in the south of Gauteng, this week.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said a gang armed with rifles opened fire at the van on Frikkie Meyer Boulevard at about 9am on Thursday.

Muridili said the gang forced the van to a halt and explosives were used to bomb the armoured vehicle.

She said the gang fled in two vehicles with an undisclosed amount of money.

Muridili said the driver of the cash van sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and ankle.

No arrests had been made at the time of publishing.

