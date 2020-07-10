South Africa

'We're holding Covid-19 tests for hospital patients': Prof Abdool Karim explains why

10 July 2020 - 13:04 By Jessica Levitt
Prof Salim Abdool Karim says SA is facing a shortage of Covid-19 test kits.
Prof Salim Abdool Karim says SA is facing a shortage of Covid-19 test kits.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

"We have to protect tests for those people in hospital."

That's what the chair of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, said health-care workers and facilities will focus on to ensure those in need are prioritised.

He was speaking to Jacaranda's Martin Bester, who asked about the testing irregularities reported by many.

Abdool Karim admitted the single biggest challenge is that "we just can't buy enough tests".

"It's not because we don't have the money or anything. It's just that the whole world is trying to buy the same test kits we are trying to buy. Suppliers can only supply us a limited number."

Prof Abdool Karim on smoking, eating out & school: 'Everything we do seems contradictory'

"Smokers have a worse outcome with Covid-19," says Prof Abdool-Karim
News
23 hours ago

He said around 35,000 tests are being conducted daily, but SA would like to double that number. 

Abdool Karim said the influx of people testing is large and there are backlogs. He said because of the backlogs, patients have "to wait a long time" before they get their results, which is "futile."

The professor explained that the testing strategy has changed to focus on patients in hospitals.

"Now we're saying to people, we don't have tests. We have to protect those for people in hospital. If you are exposed and you are concerned you may have the disease, we aren't going to test you, because most likely when we test people like that, they are negative. Instead we say to people quarantine for 14 days."

Positive coronavirus cases have surged across SA in recent weeks, with Abdool Karim and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize saying the country is fast approaching the eye of the storm.

In Gauteng alone, positive cases have increased by 283% in two weeks, and the death toll  by 346% during the same period.

Shock stats: Gauteng Covid-19 cases surge 283% in two weeks

Cases in the province increased by over 50,000 between June 26 and July 9.
News
7 hours ago

Over 13,500 new Covid-19 cases in SA in another record-shattering day

SA recorded its highest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, with 13,674 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours.
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Shack with a swimming pool and a Table Mountain view South Africa
  5. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X