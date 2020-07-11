COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 5,487 new cases reported in the past 24-hour cycle in Gauteng - SA'S new epicentre
Gauteng is the country's epicentre with 87,033 cases, of which 5,487 were reported in the past 24-hour cycle.
July 11 2020 - 10:58
High blood sugar elevates Covid mortality risk: Study
It is the first time scientists have been able to confirm that patients with hyperglycemia, but not diagnosed with diabetes, are at higher risk of death from Covid-19, they wrote in the journal Diabetologia.
July 11 2020 - 10:03
US records 63,643 new virus cases in 24 hours
The United States recorded 63,643 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
As of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday), 774 people died of Covid-19 in the country in the past 24 hours, the Baltimore-based university said.
The worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic, the US has recorded a total of 133,969 deaths out of 3.18 million cases.
Thursday saw a record surge in cases, with 65,551 new infections. Experts fear there will soon be a spike in deaths. In recent days, Texas and Florida reported record numbers of virus deaths.
"As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don't think you can say we're doing great," top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told political analysis website FiveThirtyEight on Thursday.
President Donald Trump, for his part, hit out at the respected scientist, telling Fox News: "Dr Fauci is a nice man, but he's made a lot of mistakes."
The US leader, who continues to downplay the spike in coronavirus cases, traveled to outbreak hotspot Miami on Friday for a high-dollar campaign fundraiser and other events.
AFP
July 11 2020 - 09:15
Coronavirus can still be brought under control: WHO
Intense outbreaks of the new coronavirus can still be brought under control, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday, lamenting that global case numbers had more than doubled in the past six weeks."
There are many, many examples from around the world," said Tedros, that even if the Covid-19 outbreak is "very intense, it can still be brought back under control".
AFP
July 11 2020 - 09:03
France virus death toll exceeds 30,000
France's coronavirus death toll has exceeded 30,000 after the country logged 25 fatalities since Thursday, health authorities said Friday.
The news came as health officials warned of a rising trend in cases in metropolitan France and urged the public to be vigilant given the possibility of a second wave of the epidemic.
France has the sixth-highest number of fatalities in the global pandemic after the US, Brazil, Britain, Italy and Mexico.
However the number of French cases in intensive care continues to fall, standing at 496 Friday evening, down 16 on Thursday.
Overall, 7,062 people are currently hospitalised suffering from Covid-19 after 135 admissions across France over 24 hours.
AFP
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 56 663 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 140 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 3860. We send our deepest condolences. The number of recoveries is 118 232 (47,2% recovery rate) pic.twitter.com/ZYZUHFeqCS— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 10, 2020