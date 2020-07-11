South Africa

Eskom resumes stage 2 load-shedding

11 July 2020 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE
Eskom continued with stage 2 load-shedding on Saturday due to power constraints.
Eskom continued with stage 2 load-shedding on Saturday due to power constraints.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom resumed stage 2 load-shedding from 9am on Saturday. The rotational power cuts are expected to continue until 10pm.

The power utility said on Friday night that even though some generation units were expected to return to service overnight, it was necessary to continue with load-shedding  to replenish emergency generation reserves to prepare for the coming week.

“Due to the much colder weather, demand for electricity has also risen significantly,” it said.

Eskom implemented stage 2 load-shedding at noon on Friday due to an increase in plant breakdowns exceeding 3,000MW of capacity, but suspended the rotational power cuts at 10pm 

The power utility had earlier announced that five generation units had been  taken off the grid on Thursday night. On Friday morning, the power utility experienced a breakdown at the Matimba power station, resulting in the need for load-shedding.  

On Friday night, it said that three of the six generation units contributing to the earlier breakdowns had been successfully returned to service at the Tutuka, Arnot and Matimba power stations. This had had a net effect of reducing the plant breakdowns to 2,350MW of capacity, with breakdowns occurring at the Arnot, Kendal, Tutuka, and Majuba power stations.

The delayed return to service of a generation unit at the Duvha power station had also added significant pressure to the generation system, it said.

MORE

Eskom warns load-shedding can be implemented at any time

Eskom on Friday morning warned that load-shedding could be implemented at any time during the course of the day
News
1 day ago

Load-shedding from midday as power plant breakdowns increase: Eskom

Rolling power cuts returned on Friday with Eskom announcing it is implementing stage two load-shedding from noon and continuing until 10pm.
News
1 day ago

Eskom appeals for electricity conservation through to weekend

SA's electricity generation system is severely constrained after two generation units tripped.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  2. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  3. Seven children have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng in just a week South Africa
  4. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Flooding in Cape Town as first of three storms hits SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X