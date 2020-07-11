South Africa

Western Cape records another 41 Covid-19 related deaths

11 July 2020 - 16:53 By TimesLIVE
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 41 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 2,323
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 41 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 2,323, premier Alan Winde disclosed on Saturday afternoon.

As of 1pm on Saturday, the province — which was recently overtaken by Gauteng as the country's epicentre for Covid-19 — has 15,930 active cases of the disease, with a total of 76,851 confirmed cases and 58,598 recoveries.

The province hs conducted 347,945 tests to date.

A total of 1,660 are being treated in hospital for the respiratory illness, 294 of whom are in ICU or high care, Winde said.

The Cape Town metro accounts for the majority of cases in the province, with 55,288 infections.

Tygerberg is the area with the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the Cape Town metro, with 9,709 cases, followed by Klipfontein with 7,265 cases, the Eastern subdistrict with 7,168 and Khayelitsha 7,154 cases.

