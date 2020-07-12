South Africa

Another day with no power as Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding on Monday

12 July 2020 - 18:38 By TimesLIVE
Eskom announced on Sunday that load-shedding would continue on Monday.
Eskom announced on Sunday that load-shedding would continue on Monday.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

SA will suffer another day of rotational power cuts, after Eskom said on Sunday night that stage 2 load-shedding would continue on Monday morning.

In a statement, the power utility said it was unable to get its power generation units back up and running after breakdowns last week.

This means stage 2 load-shedding was needed from 9am to 10pm on Monday - with Sunday's power cuts to end at 10pm.

“Implementing load-shedding tomorrow [Monday] is also necessary to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the week,” the statement said.

Eskom said it would experience energy supply constraints in the week, noting that demand was increasing due to cold weather.

MORE

Eskom resumes stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom resumed stage 2 load-shedding from 9am on Saturday. The rotational power cuts are expected to continue until 10pm.
News
1 day ago

Eskom cracks the whip against 'fraudsters'

The department of public enterprises and Eskom have confirmed they are in the process of implementing various legal mechanisms against both employees ...
News
19 hours ago

CARTOON | De Ruyter adds more strain to ailing economy with load-shedding

Eskom's resumption of load-shedding amid the Covid-19 pandemic has added further strain to SA's ailing economy.
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Seven children have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng in just a week South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  4. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Flooding in Cape Town as first of three storms hits SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X