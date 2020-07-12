COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Even having medical aid won't secure a place in hospital
Health experts say it is difficult to tell how extensive the bed shortage will be because the government is not releasing proper data on beds and other available resources.
Tobacco firms deny they're behind illegal cigarette sales
The government’s seeming inability to stem the flow of cigarettes onto SA’s streets has raised questions of when, or if, the long arm of the law will reach the main suppliers.
Professor Corne van Walbeek, director of the University of Cape Town’s (UCT’s) research unit on the economics of excisable products, said of the illegal sales: “It raises the question of whether the government is too scared to go after the source of these cigarettes.”
Police this week did not respond to questions on what measures were being taken to clamp down on the sales, how many cigarettes had been confiscated and how many arrests had been made.
Even having medical aid won't secure a place in hospital
A looming shortage of ICU and general ward beds means severely ill Covid patients - even those with medical aid - may not make it through the door at hospitals in hot-spot areas that are close to capacity.
In Gauteng, which is SA's centre of infections, health MEC Bandile Masuku said his department expected a shortage of at least 800 beds by the end of the month.
Ramaphosa to address the nation as Covid-19 storm threatens to engulf health system
A reintroduction of the night-time curfew, tightening regulations on the sale of alcohol, limiting movement between provinces and enforcing a limited load in minibus taxis and other modes of public transport are on the cards as President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation tonight.
UPDATE: A total of 51 338 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 111 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 3971. We send our deepest condolences. The number of recoveries is 127 715 (48,4% recovery rate) pic.twitter.com/y3AzNxlu4O— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 11, 2020