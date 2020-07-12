South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Even having medical aid won't secure a place in hospital

Health experts say it is difficult to tell how extensive the bed shortage will be because the government is not releasing proper data on beds and other available resources.

12 July 2020 - 06:19 By TimesLIVE
Availability of hospital beds was a key talking point at a ministerial advisory committee meeting this week.
Availability of hospital beds was a key talking point at a ministerial advisory committee meeting this week.
Image: Punit PARANJPE / AFP

July 12 2020 6:00

Tobacco firms deny they're behind illegal cigarette sales

The government’s seeming inability to stem the flow of cigarettes onto SA’s streets has raised questions of when, or if, the long arm of the law will reach the main suppliers.

Professor Corne van Walbeek, director of the University of Cape Town’s (UCT’s) research unit on the economics of excisable products, said of the illegal sales: “It raises the question of whether the government is too scared to go after the source of these cigarettes.”

Police this week did not respond to questions on what measures were being taken to clamp down on the sales, how many cigarettes had been confiscated and how many arrests had been made.

July 12 2020 6:00

Even having medical aid won't secure a place in hospital

A looming shortage of ICU and general ward beds means severely ill Covid patients - even those with medical aid - may not make it through the door at hospitals in hot-spot areas that are close to capacity.

In Gauteng, which is SA's centre of infections, health MEC Bandile Masuku said his department expected a shortage of at least 800 beds by the end of the month.

July 12 2020 6:00

Ramaphosa to address the nation as Covid-19 storm threatens to engulf health system

A reintroduction of the night-time curfew, tightening regulations on the sale of alcohol, limiting movement between provinces and enforcing a limited load in minibus taxis and other modes of public transport are on the cards as President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation tonight.

Most read

  1. Seven children have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng in just a week South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  3. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa
  4. Flooding in Cape Town as first of three storms hits SA South Africa
  5. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X