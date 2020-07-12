South Africa

More than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in SA, with 276,200 cases confirmed

12 July 2020 - 20:09 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA has 12,058 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 and a total of 4,079 deaths on July 12 2020.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA has 12,058 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 and a total of 4,079 deaths on July 12 2020.
Image: GCIS

SA has 276,242 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 4,079 deaths.

This is in an increase of 12,058 infections and 108 fatalities from figures released on Saturday night.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening as he addressed the nation.

“A quarter of those who have died, passed away in the last week,” he said.

Ramaphosa described Covid-19 as the “gravest crisis in the history of our democracy”.

“The surge in infections ... has now arrived. The storm is upon us. More than a quarter of a million South Africans have been infected by the coronavirus, and we know many more infections have gone undetected,” the president said.

On Saturday, SA moved into the global top 10 in terms of confirmed infections.

This is a developing story.

MORE

Covid-19 top 10: worrying stats for South Africa

SA is set to break into the top 10 nations with the most Covid-19 infections, but experts say such landmarks are meaningless and the priority is to ...
News
21 hours ago

Soweto and Joburg south have the most Covid-19 cases in Gauteng

Twenty-six people succumbed to Covid-19 in Gauteng in the last 24-hour cycle, while 6,011 people were diagnosed with the virus, said the provincial ...
News
5 hours ago

25 people who went to illegal KZN wedding infected with Covid-19

Twenty-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal after attending a wedding, in contravention of lockdown laws.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Seven children have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng in just a week South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  4. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Flooding in Cape Town as first of three storms hits SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X