More than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in SA, with 276,200 cases confirmed

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening as he addressed the nation.

“A quarter of those who have died, passed away in the last week,” he said.

Ramaphosa described Covid-19 as the “gravest crisis in the history of our democracy”.

“The surge in infections ... has now arrived. The storm is upon us. More than a quarter of a million South Africans have been infected by the coronavirus, and we know many more infections have gone undetected,” the president said.

On Saturday, SA moved into the global top 10 in terms of confirmed infections.

This is a developing story.