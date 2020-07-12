PODCAST | The fight to prepare: Will SA's hospitals be ready for the worst of Covid-19?

It's week 14 of SA’s national lockdown, and it is crystal clear that preparations of the most morbid sort are under way. From the development of field hospitals to the creation of added burial capacity, there is a mad dash under way in SA's health sector.

The questions the country faces are: have we done enough, and are we ready for what comes next?

In today’s episode, we consider those very questions.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR: