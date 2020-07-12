South Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown

PODCAST | The fight to prepare: Will SA's hospitals be ready for the worst of Covid-19?

12 July 2020 - 09:55 By Alex Patrick, GRAEME HOSKEN and Paige Muller
The questions the country faces are: have we done enough, and are we ready for what comes next?
Image: Jackie Clausen

It's week 14 of SA’s national lockdown, and it is crystal clear that preparations of the most morbid sort are under way. From the development of field hospitals to the creation of added burial capacity, there is a mad dash under way in SA's health sector.

In today’s episode, we consider those very questions.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

This short podcast series follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts.

