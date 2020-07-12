South Africa

Ramaphosa in cabinet meeting ahead of address to SA on Sunday night

12 July 2020 - 16:46 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in a meeting with his cabinet on Sunday afternoon ahead of a national address later in the evening.

The exact time of the address — which comes in the context of rapidly growing Covid-19 infections, particularly in Gauteng — has not yet been confirmed.

Ramaphosa's address comes against a backdrop of heightened fear and anxiety among South Africans after the health department announced on Saturday that the country had recorded 264,184 confirmed cases of Covid-19. This put SA in the global top 10 of infections globally.

SA passed Iran's total of 255,117 cases. There were, by Saturday night, 12,723,268 cases across the globe.

Gauteng has the highest number of cases (93,044), followed by the Western Cape (77,336), the Eastern Cape (48,232) and KwaZulu-Natal (23,753).

In terms of deaths, the Western Cape leads the way with 2,333 fatalities, followed by the Eastern Cape with 664, Gauteng with 580, and KwaZulu-Natal 273.

READ MORE:

'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address

A reintroduction of the night-time curfew, tightening regulations on the sale of alcohol, limiting movement between provinces and enforcing a limited ...
News
17 hours ago

Covid-19 pandemic: False negatives and the danger of testing too soon

When Nombeka Sithole received a negative Covid-19 test result 10 days ago, her family were relieved.
News
17 hours ago

'We should not expose our elderly mothers and fathers to the virus': Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dedicated his weekly newsletter to South Africans who  are vulnerable to Covid-19
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Seven children have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng in just a week South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  4. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Flooding in Cape Town as first of three storms hits SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X