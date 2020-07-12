Ramaphosa in cabinet meeting ahead of address to SA on Sunday night
President Cyril Ramaphosa was in a meeting with his cabinet on Sunday afternoon ahead of a national address later in the evening.
The exact time of the address — which comes in the context of rapidly growing Covid-19 infections, particularly in Gauteng — has not yet been confirmed.
President @CyrilRamaphosa has convened a Special Cabinet meeting ahead of his address to the nation this evening. The meeting is currently under way and the time of the President’s address will be announced following conclusion of this meeting. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/obcA8Pd0VZ— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 12, 2020
Ramaphosa's address comes against a backdrop of heightened fear and anxiety among South Africans after the health department announced on Saturday that the country had recorded 264,184 confirmed cases of Covid-19. This put SA in the global top 10 of infections globally.
SA passed Iran's total of 255,117 cases. There were, by Saturday night, 12,723,268 cases across the globe.
Gauteng has the highest number of cases (93,044), followed by the Western Cape (77,336), the Eastern Cape (48,232) and KwaZulu-Natal (23,753).
In terms of deaths, the Western Cape leads the way with 2,333 fatalities, followed by the Eastern Cape with 664, Gauteng with 580, and KwaZulu-Natal 273.