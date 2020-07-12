SA on Ramaphosa's booze news: 'Haai, not even a warning to get stock'

“There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence as well as trauma that is alcohol-induced.”

Ramaphosa said the Covid storm was upon us and schooled those who have not adhered to lockdown rules.

SA has 276,242 positive cases and 4,079 deaths.

Ramaphosa said that, for now, SA would remain at level 3 lockdown.

On Twitter, news of the booze ban was met with both anger and support. Here's a snapshot.