SA will not go back to hard lockdown: Ramaphosa

12 July 2020 - 20:42 By Matthew Savides
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed SA on Sunday night. File picture.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night that SA would not go back to a hard lockdown.

Speaking during a national address, Ramaphosa said that going back to a level 4 or level 5 lockdown "would not necessarily achieve a significant reduction in the rate of transmission".

Also, he said, this could "come at a great and extraordinary economic cost, putting more livelihoods at risk and potentially causing long lasting social harm".

"Cabinet has decided that the country will remain at alert level 3 at this stage, but that we should however strengthen the enforcement of existing regulations," he said.

